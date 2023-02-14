GATE CITY, VA - Theresa Diane Collins Ray, age 55 of Gate City went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

There will be a time of visitation and sharing memories on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service.

