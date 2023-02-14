Theresa Diane Collins Ray Feb 14, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Theresa Diane Collins Ray, age 55 of Gate City went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of her own home on Sunday, February 12, 2023.There will be a time of visitation and sharing memories on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home followed by a Celebration of Life service.The family wishes to extend special thanks to Angie Bishop and Carrie Ramey for their close friendship.Online condolences may be made to the Ray family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Theresa Diane Collins Ray. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you