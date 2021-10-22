Theresa Ann Leonard Gaylord, age 64, went to be with the Lord on October 21, 2021 after a brave battle with cancer. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister and aunt. Theresa accepted Jesus as her Savior in 1971 at First Baptist Church of Rogersville.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harold W. Leonard, Sr.; grandparents, Ray and Anna Lee Wampler, Paul and Edna Mobley, J.W. Leonard; and three uncles.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Gaylord of Desoronto Ontario, Canada; mother, Shirley Leonard of Rogersville, TN; 5 brothers, Harold W. "Chip" Leonard, Jr. of Rogersville, TN, Brian R. Leonard of Morristown, TN, Bruce E. Leonard (Robin) of Jasper, TN, Scott A. Leonard (Sherri) of Eustis, FL, and Craig E. Leonard (Tabitha) of South Pittsburg, TN; 4 nieces, 7 nephews; 7 great-nieces and nephews; aunts, Phyllis "Jackie" Bales of Morristown, TN, Carolyn Davis of Arkansas, Pauletta Ratliff of Memphis, TN, Earlyn Tittle (Paul) of Arkansas; numerous cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, October 24 from 12-2pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral ceremony will be held at 2pm with Pastor Trey Meek officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com