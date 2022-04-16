Theona Cable Moorehouse, 83, passed away Wed, April 13, 2022. She was affectionately known as “Gran” to her nieces, nephews and next generations who adored her; she and Cris spent countless hours with them celebrating milestones, making grand adventures and being an integral part of their lives. After their mother’s death in 1971, Theona became a mentor to her three youngest sisters and provided them with a world of experiences they would not have had otherwise.
She and Cris retired from Eastman Chemical and spent their retirement years traveling the world, settling down back at home in their favorite place, Kingsport. They were active in Habitat for Humanity builds and board work, Appalachian Trail maintenance and volunteered with Meals on Wheels delivering food to those in need. Theona was a member of the Julius Dugger - John Carter Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Theona and Cris were faithful and dedicated members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church for decades. After Cris’s death, Theona moved with her sister, Connie, and her husband to Athens, Alabama where she joined Gooch Lane Church of Christ. She enjoyed life in Alabama and loved her beautiful home and yard.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Crispen Sydney Moorehouse; her parents, W.R. and Pauline Stout Cable, and sisters, Marie Buckingham, Wilma Yap and Trilla Mottern.
Theona is survived by her brother, Lowell Cable; sisters, Joan Anderson (Ward), Connie Latner (Donnie) and Sherri Lawson (Tim); brother-in-law Evan Moorehouse (Laverne); and sister-in-law, Sue Cumbow (David); several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews; as well as lifelong friends Nancy Mallicote and Jody Craft.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Dr. Wm. Randall Frye officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gooch Lane Church of Christ, PO Box 281, Madison, AL 35758.
