Theodore (Ted) Paul Fix II passed away on February 28, 2023. He was born in Ansonia, CT on January 15, 1929. Shortly after, his family moved to Maplewood, NJ where he spent his early years and graduated from Columbia High School. He then enrolled at North Carolina State University where he earned a degree in textiles in 1951. While in college he was a member of the baseball team, Sigma Nu Social Fraternity and Phi Psi Professional Fraternity. Ted also graduated with a commission as a 2nd LT. in the Army Reserve.

After graduation, he accepted a job with Industrial Rayon Corporation in Cleveland, OH. This job lasted only two months as he was then called to active duty during the Korean War. Ted had short stays at Fort Benning GA and Fort Dix, NJ. While at Fort Dix he married his college sweetheart, Leo Jarrett.

