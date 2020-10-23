Theodore R. Markham Jr."Teddy" age 64, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 24 from 12-2 pm at Tunnell Hill Missionary Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 2pm with Pastor Rip Noble officiating. Graveside service will follow at Tunnell Hill Cemetery with Rev. Ray Mullins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Camp Hope 4163 Hwy 11W Rogersville, TN 37857
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com