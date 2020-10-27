Theodore Miles Galyon infant son of Allanis Price and Jordan Galyon, went to be with Jesus Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Indian Path Hospital.
Surviving other than his parents are his maternal grandparents, Brandon and Pamela Thacker; paternal grandmother, Joni Galyon; paternal grandfather, Tyrone Cox; paternal great grandmother, Zenda Nichols; paternal great grandfather, Mark Galyon; paternal great-great grandparents, Doug and Shirley Nichols.
The care of Theodore Miles Galyon and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.