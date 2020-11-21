DUFFIELD, VA - Theodore L. “Sam” Shupe, 86, Duffield, VA passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville, TN.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bowen/Shepard Cemetery, Mabe, VA with Rev. Keith Sutherland officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Shupe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Theodore L. “Sam” Shupe.