DUFFIELD, VA - Theodore L. “Sam” Shupe, 86, Duffield, VA passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Trinity Hills of Knoxville, TN.
Sam was born in Mabe, VA, on July 11, 1934 to the late Theodore Roosevelt and Flora Myrtle Lowe Shupe.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Ada Ruth Shupe; an infant brother, Wesley Shupe; sisters, Janice Shupe, Violet “June” Shupe Jessee, Willie Mae Ryan, Anna Ruth Sizemore, Becky Kern, Mary Ellen Shupe; brother, Gerald Shupe preceded him in death.
He is survived by his daughter, Suzanne Shupe Daugherty and husband, Tommy, Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Stephanie Lynn and husband John Steinke, Bethany Joyce and husband Jordan Shurmer; great grandchildren, Owen Shurmer, Daniel Shurmer and Levi Shurmer; brother, James “Jimmy” Shupe; along with several beloved nieces and nephews.
The graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Bowen/Shepard Cemetery, Mabe, VA with Rev. Keith Sutherland officiating. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Shupe family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
