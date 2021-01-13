Theodore Dale Vaughn Jan 13, 2021 29 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT – Theodore Dale Vaughn, 77, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 12, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Theodore Dale Vaughn Funeral Home Arrangement Christianity Kingsport Hill Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.