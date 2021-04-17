JOHNSON CITY - Theodore Chapman “T.C.” Keith, Jr., age 80, of Johnson City, Tenn., formerly of Wise, Va., passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 25, 1940 in Nickelsville, Va., a son of the late Theodore C. and Betty Lowe Keith. T.C. was a retired coal miner and a member of Beverly Hills Tabernacle. In addition to his parents, he was preceded brothers, James, Robert, Kenneth, Charles and Mack; and sisters, Georgia, Leta Faye, Mary Belle and Sherry.
Survivors include his wife, Martha Fleenor Keith; son, Michael Keith and Tom; daughters, Karen Keith and husband Rick, Emily Roberts and husband Rick, Angela Arbogast and husband Karl; grandchildren, Daniel Roberts, Jennifer Watley and husband Jordan, and Kaitlin Arbogast; sister, Carrie Farmer and husband Roger; brother-in-law, Ken Gilreath; sisters-in-law, Linda Keith and Rosalie Keith; several nieces and nephews, and special pet, Peanut.
A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Campground Cemetery with Pastor Randy Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 until 12:30 p.m. prior to the graveside service at Weaver Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.