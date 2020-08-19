Theodore Alexander “Ted” Baroody passed away peacefully into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ on August 18, 2020, with his wife, Sharon by his side.
“Ted”, DC, ND, Ph.D, Dipl Acu. was born in Sanford, NC in 1950, to Theodore A. Baroody, Sr. and Louise Mooney Baroody.
He received his B.S. Degree in Psychology and his Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling from Western Carolina University in 1974 and 1978. He studied at American University in Beirut, Lebanon and at Colombo Americano, Columbia as well as having traveled extensively in Europe and Asia to gather information on the healing arts.
He received his Doctor of Chiropractic (D.C.) Degree from Life Chiropractic College in Marietta, GA in 1981. Dr. Baroody later completed a Doctor of Neuropathy Degree (N.D.) from Clayton School of Neuropathy in 1991. He received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.) in Nutrition from the American Holistic College. He was a Certified Nutritional Consultant (C.N.C.), professional member of the American Association of Nutritional Consultants, a diplomate in acupuncture in the International Association of Medical Acupuncture (I.A.M.A.) and a Fellow in the American Society of Acupuncture.
Dr. Baroody founded Holographic Health, a system which is the culmination of over forty years of continuing experience, travel and study throughout the world. Holographic Health combines his knowledge and integrated application of many healing disciplines including nutrition, herbology, homeopathy, acupuncture, bioenergetics, and kinesiology. He spent his entire adult life trying to understand the way that a truly and optimal state of health can be obtained and maintained.
Ted was a power lifter having competed in power lifting for twenty-five years in North Carolina and throughout the South.
Dr. Baroody’s work will continue through his books, nutritional and herbal supplement line, teaching center and instructors, practitioners and friends throughout the world.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of seventeen years, Sharon Faust Baroody; step-daughter, Tessa Lott; step-sons, Alex Haun (Sarah Johnston Haun), Evan Haun (Sarah Redwood Haun); grandchildren, Taylor Haun, Michael Allen Haun, Isabella “Izzy” Haun, Solomon “Solo” Haun, Harper Matthews, Ellie Harris and Paisley Redwood; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Nell and Bob Faust; sister-in-law, Robin Harris (John); nieces, Lauren Harding (Derek), Meredith Harris, Stephanie Collins (Josh) and Sarah Erwin (Joe); nephew, John Carter Harris (Emily); several cousins; three great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Ted’s Celebration of Life Service will be held at Restoration Church, 1416 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Pastor Steve Hooper will officiate. The service is restricted and by invitation only, to be issued by the family. The family will receive friends attending, one hour prior to the service.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Ted’s entire medical team and to Smoky Mountain Hospice for their care and concern.
To leave an online condolence for the family please visit ww.oakhillfh.com
The care of Dr. Theodore A. “Ted” Baroody and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.