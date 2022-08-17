BIG STONE GAP, VA - Thelma (Sorah) Gilley, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Thelma was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, & Loyal Ruth Sunday School Class. All these next organizations Thelma took joy in being a part of, and the family would like them recognized for the different missions and services they provide ;A.F.G.E. Local 3316, Hotshots Photography Club, CHALIC, MEOC's KinCare Program and RSVP, State AAR Volunteer for Lee, Scott, Wise, and the City of Norton. She was a dedicated volunteer providing service to anyone in need.

