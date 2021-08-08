KINGSPORT - Thelma S. Williams, age 79, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Thelma has been a member of the Kingsport community all of her life. As a graduate of Sullivan High School, she went on to dedicate 31 years of her life as a secretary at Sullivan South High School. She enjoyed getting to know the students and referred to all of them as “her kids”. She especially enjoyed watching her grandchildren play ball. Thelma will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Carl C. Williams and daughter, Cindy E. Lopez.
She is survived by her sons, Mike Williams and wife Sue, and Joe Williams; grandchildren, Michael Williams, Megan Williams and husband Tyler, Kari Lopez, Matthew and wife Tori and Marcus Williams; great-grandchildren, James, Landon and Jasper; brother, Donnie Salyers of Kingsport; sister, Beulah Thigpen of Atlanta, GA., and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service to follow with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Graveside services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at East TN Cemetery, Blountville, TN.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Marcus Williams, Michael Williams, Josh Davenport, Robert Hite and Eddie Joe Fields.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Thelma Williams.