KINGSPORT - Thelma S. Williams, age 79, of Kingsport, TN, passed away at home on Thursday, August 5, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Funeral service to follow with Pastor Paul Schaefer officiating. Graveside services will take place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at East TN Cemetery, Blountville, TN.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Marcus Williams, Michael Williams, Josh Davenport, Robert Hite and Eddie Joe Fields.
Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family of Thelma Williams.