“Who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies” Proverbs 31:10
KINGSPORT - Thelma Ruth Casteel Anderson, 91, of Kingsport, was born in Scott Co, VA. Oct. 24, 1928 to the late Conley and Martha Gillenwater Casteel and went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 04, 2020, after a period of declining health.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a faithful servant of the Lord.
Thelma was a born again child of God and was passionate about sharing the story of salvation with others. She and O.B. sang in the Full Gospel Quartet in the 1960’s.
Thelma was a member of State Line Baptist Church for many years and later was a Charter Member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Over the years she had been a Sunday School Teacher, GA’s Instructor and had sung in the choir. As a deacon’s wife, she helped O.B. minister to many families in their church.
Thelma loved to cook for family and friends and was known for her chicken and dumplings and blackberry cake. She was always available to cook for her church family or neighbors during a time of death or illness. She loved to plant flowers in the spring and cared for many pets, the last abandoned tabby cat named Bandon.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, O.B. Anderson, Jr.; infant daughter, Brenda Anderson; son, Gary Anderson; in laws, Orbin and Cleva Fansler Anderson; sisters, Nellie Steffie, Estelle Quillen, Elizabeth Barrett, Fannie Howe, Orpha McConnell and Lucille Anderson; brothers, Fred Casteel and Shealey Casteel; brothers in law, Harold Anderson and Herman Anderson; sister in law, Bessie Shipley.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Randall Anderson and wife, Andrea; grandson and apple of her eye, Austin Anderson; sister in law, Marie Falin (103); several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm – 5:45 pm Monday, July 13, 2020, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel.
A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong and Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, July 14, 2020.Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to Engage Tri Cities, P. O. Box 7595, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the compassionate staff of Steadman Hill for their loving care of Thelma over the last eight months, nurse Kelly and chaplain Rick Dinkens of Amedysis Hospice, previous caregivers, Dana Stout, Sherry and Don Bowes and special friend, Vivian Brown.
The care of Thelma Anderson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Service.