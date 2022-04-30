GATE CITY, VA -Thelma Ruth Anderson, 75, Gate City, VA went Home to be with her Lord, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at her residence.
Thelma was born in Greeneville, TN on June 8, 1946, and was the daughter of the late John Willie and Lula (Scott) Anderson.
In addition to her parents, her husband, Joe Douglas (J.D.) Anderson, and son, William Edward “Buckwheat” Anderson; sisters, Peggy, Barbara, Ada, Priscilla, and Dortha, and brothers Jerry, Richard, and John preceded her in death.
Surviving Thelma is her son, Tyrone Anderson; daughter, Sharifa Anderson; sister, Johnnie May Huggins; Brother, Willie Anderson; grandchildren, Kashanna Tooley, Tameka Trammell, Alexandra McCarty, Zack McCarty, Anita Prater, Grace Anderson, Keon Watterson, Kia Watterson, and Tekeisha Rutledge; along with a host of great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
It was the wish of Thelma to be cremated and her cremains to be buried with her husband, at the V.A. Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, TN.
