ROGERSVILLE - Thelma Rines Morelock, 84 of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Signature Healthcare in Rogersville following a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randolph Morelock.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Kathy Johnson and husband Buck; son, Garry Morelock and wife Sami; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Velvie Rines and Opal Arnold; brother, Kyle Rines; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home.
A funeral service will follow at 8 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Harold Morelock officiating. Music will be provided by Heavenly Reflections.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 pm Wednesday at Barrett Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Morelock family.