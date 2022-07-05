KINGSPORT - Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 3, 2022 following a lengthy illness.
She was born April 1942 to the late Robert and Georgia Carmony Orr in Jonesville, VA.
Thelma was a lifelong United Methodist and was a member of Salem UMC. She loved making God’s good earth beautiful with lots of flowers and plants. Thelma was an exceptional cook and a compassionate person. Although suffering a stroke in 2003, in which she lost her vision, she remained active in her church where she was a greeter. Thelma made many pound cakes and lots of sourdough bread to share with friends and neighbors.
After her stroke, her passion was volunteering at Indian Path Hospital in the ER, where she touched many lives. She was awarded the Five Star Award – the Servants Heart Award in 2011 by the hospital for all her work. She accumulated 9,600 volunteering hours at the hospital. Among some of her fondest memories are family trips to Ocean Isle, NC, and visiting her sister in Hawaii. Anyone that knew Thelma knew she loved summers and sun tanning. She was a graduate of Hiwassee College and earned a Master’s Degree from California Coast College.
She was a people person, and this was evident in places she worked; Lee County ASCA office, Mountain Empire Community College, Draughn’s College, Goodwill Industries and Oak Hill Funeral Home. Thelma was a past member of The Junior Chamber of Commerce, The Downtown Kingsport Association, and The Civitan Club where was awarded the Charlie Keener Award. She belonged to the Rotary Club of Kingsport where she received the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
She retired from Oak Hill Funeral Home as a Licensed Funeral Director.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Benkey; ex-husband, Paul Lockhart; Carmen’s paternal grandparents, Olin and Maxie Martin Lockhart; brothers-in-law, Wayne Hobbs and Sam Carder.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Carmen Rose Lockhart; step-sons, Mark Benkey Jones (Jill) and Matt Benkey; step-daughter, Andrea McGowan; grandchildren, Hannah and Kessler Jones and Trevor McGowan. Thelma leaves five sisters and one brother, Sue Hobbs, Bobbie Carder, Betty White (Emmet), Shirleen Edens (Rick), Bonnie Cox (Fred), and James “Bud” Orr (Delorse). She had numerous nieces, nephews and cousins of whom she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Brad Brown, Anita Poore, Beth and Bailey Redmond officiating. Music will be provided by Bryon Folgelman, Olivia Baker and the Salem Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem UMC, 230 Boozy Creek Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 or Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Asbury at Steadman Hill and Wexford for all the excellent and loving care given to this sweet lady. (Two specific young men, Tim and Mark)
Needless to say, Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey will be missed, and our loss will be Thelma’s gain. She lived such a rich and rewarding life.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.co.
The care of Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.