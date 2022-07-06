KINGSPORT - Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey, 80, of Kingsport, went to be with her Heavenly Father, Sunday, July 3, 2022 following a lengthy illness.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm Friday, July 8, 2022, at Oak Hill Funeral Home in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 4:00 pm with Pastor Brad Brown, Anita Poore, Beth and Bailey Redmond officiating. Music will be provided by Bryon Folgelman, Olivia Baker and the Salem Quartet.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem UMC, 230 Boozy Creek Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 or Kingsport Animal Shelter, 2141 Idle Hour Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family wishes to thank the staffs of Asbury at Steadman Hill and Wexford for all the excellent and loving care given to this sweet lady. (Two specific young men, Tim and Mark)
Needless to say, Thelma Orr Lockhart Benkey will be missed, and our loss will be Thelma’s gain. She lived such a rich and rewarding life.
