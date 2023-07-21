KINGSPORT - Thelma Nadine Horton, 91, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord at Holston Valley Medical Center on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly.
Nadine was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. She loved being “Granny” to her grandchildren and was known to have a great sense of humor and gentle nature. She was always looking for an opportunity to fix a meal for anyone who happened to stop by.
She took pride in her faith and was a 50+ year member of Morrison Chapel United Methodist Church in Kingsport.
Nadine was born in 1932, in Scott County, Va., to the late Curtis and Letha Scalf.
In 1951, she married the late Mack D. Horton and together they had three sons.
She has been reunited with her two brothers, Carl and Carson; and sister, Dolly.
Left to cherish Thelma’s memory are her sons, Blake Horton and his wife, Carolyn, Doyle Horton and his wife, Natalie, and Gary Horton; grandchildren, Tina Gale, Chad, Kevin and Daniel Horton, Rachel Horton Cain, and Sarah Love; great- grandchildren, Olivia Aldridge, Alisha Brant, Hagen and Hannah Rose Cain, Josiah and Abel Horton, Matthew Munsey, Leah Taylor, and Ava Love; great- great grandchildren, Evelyn and Adeline Brant; along with many other nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm on Monday, July 24, 2023, in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Bill Porter officiating.
The Graveside Service will follow at Highland Cemetery, Rogersville, Tennessee.