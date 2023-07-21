KINGSPORT - Thelma Nadine Horton, 91, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord at Holston Valley Medical Center on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly.

Nadine was a homemaker and spent her life caring for her family. She loved being “Granny” to her grandchildren and was known to have a great sense of humor and gentle nature. She was always looking for an opportunity to fix a meal for anyone who happened to stop by.

