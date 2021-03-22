Our family lost a loving and kind member on Sunday, March 21, 2021.
Marie Carr, 99, died peacefully after a period of declining health.
Marie was born March 14, 1922, in Nickelsville, VA to the late Gayle Oakley Fletcher and Kate Broadwater Fletcher.
She was an active and faithful member of Pleasant View Baptist Church for 65 years and attended services regularly until health prevented her from doing so. At the time of her death, she was the oldest living member of Pleasant View. She lived her Christian faith and willingly shared her beliefs with others. During her last few weeks, Marie told everyone about her desire for Jesus to come and take her to her heavenly home.
Marie was a 1940 graduate of Nickelsville High School and resided in Scott County before moving to Kingsport in the mid-1940s.
In 1948, Marie married Conner Walter “C.W.” Carr who preceded her in death in 2005. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Leta Collins (2014); and son-in-law, Joe Frates (2018).
Those left to cherish Marie’s memory are her daughter, Teresa Diane Frates; son, Carroll Carr (Karen); grandchildren, Chris Carr (Meghan) and Colleen Carr Weems (Ken); great grandchildren, Catherine Carr, Clair Carr, Tradd Weems and Quinn Weems, all of Kingsport; sisters-in-law, Mary Lynn Carr Suthers (Mark) and Mary Leonard Carr; brothers-in-law, Eddie Carr (Opal), Keith Carr (Dinah) and Ed Collins; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM.
The Funeral Service will follow at 2:00 PM under the Portico at Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating.
Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, those attending the services are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2101 Stadium Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
The family wants to express sincere gratitude and appreciation for the love and care given to her and the family by the staff of Brookdale Senior Living and Suncrest Hospice.
