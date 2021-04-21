KINGSPORT - Thelma Mae Tiller Rector, 100, passed away on April 17, 2021 at her home. She was born July 11, 1920 in Cleveland, VA. She was the third of seven children born to George and Maxie Tiller. Thelma was very studious and graduated Shoemaker High School in 1938 as the class Salutatorian. She attended church regularly with her family and was saved and baptized in the Presbyterian Church. After graduation, she moved to Kingsport and worked her way up to become the head cashier at the Little Store, where she worked for many years. Thelma met the love of her life, Archer Rector, in her mid-twenties. During their courtship and marriage, Thelma developed her love of nature. She was an avid gardener whose whole backyard was a rose garden that provided flowers for birthday parties, prom corsages, and sick friends and family in the hospital. She also loved to fish and to accompany her husband on hunting trips. Thelma particularly loved to deep-sea fish in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. She loved all animals and had pets, including goldfish, birddogs, quail and a cockatiel named Sweetie, who is left to the care of her lifelong friend, Bud Wingfield and wife Shirley.
Thelma was preceded in death by her loving husband, Archer Rector; mother and father, George Tiller and Maxie Barton Tiller; four sisters, Blanch Wood (Luther), Ruby Tiller, Clara Odel (Jack), and Marie Turner (Ed); and her only brother, Opie Tiller.
She is survived by her baby sister, Mildred Tiller Hutchins; loving nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and many cousins and good friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home, in the parlor.
Thelma will be laid to rest beside her husband on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 2:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Apostles with Pastor Wayne Morelock officiating.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
The family wants to extend special thanks to her loving and compassionate caregivers, Linda Smith, Virginia Carter, Cathy Puckett, Whitney Gunter and special caregiver and friend.