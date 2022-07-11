Thelma Louise Stapleton Collins Livesay, age 92, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022.
She was born April 12, 1930 to Dave and Kate Brown Stapleton in Lee Valley, Tennessee (Clinch Valley). She was a member of First Baptist Church of Rogersville. She was retired from International Printing Pressmens and Assistant Union of North America.
She was preceded in death by parents, Dana and Kate Brown Stapleton; first husband, Roy Collins; second husband, Jack Livesay; and sister, Ruth Stapleton Byrd.
She is survived by her nephews, Jerry M. Byrd and wife, Carolyn, Terry K. Byrd and wife, Michelle; grand-niece, Rebecca Byrd Martin and husband, Tyler, all of Rogersville; great-great nephew, George Kyle Martin; great-great niece, Carolyn Martin; step great-granddaughter, Kristine Webb and husband, Jason, and son, Charlie, of Abingdon, VA; step great-great nephew, Jerome Smith and wife, Chelsea, and Ana Smith, of Rogersville; and step children, Sheldon, Jack, and Lisa Livesay.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Hancock Manor Nursing Home.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Trey Meek officiating. Graveside service will follow in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.