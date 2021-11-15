IMBODEN, VA - Thelma Louise Barnett, 67, of Imboden passed away November 11, 2021, at Norton Community Hospital. Louise was born July 6, 1954 and was a lifelong resident of Wise County.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Gus Barnett; parents, Henry and Helen Lovell; sisters, Diania Barnett, Cathy Lambert, Leisa Gilley; brothers, Steve Lovell and Tim Lovell.
Louise is survived by three sons, Danny Barnett, Josh Barnett, and Steve Barnett; sisters, Jackie Bowman, Janet Williams, Teresa Williams; brothers, Henry Lovell and Keith Lovell; grandchildren, LaShawnda Barnett, Adam Barnett, Jacob Barnett, Damian Barnett, Justin Barnett, Kace Barnett, Dalton Barnett, Dakota Gilliam, Destiny Barnett, Danielle Barnett, Skye Barnett, Robin Barnett, and Stevie Barnett; great grandchildren, Ava Barnett, Eli Barnett, and Ella Barnett; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Melissa Barnett.
Louise was a strong woman that loved her family more than anything. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Roy A. Green Funeral Home, Appalachia, is serving the Barnett family.