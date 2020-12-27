Thelma Jean Phillips, 80, passed away on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Thelma was born and raised in Wise County, VA., the daughter of the late; Elgie E. Phillips, and Rose 'Stanley' Phillips. She was a graduate of East Stone Gap High School. She loved her church New Hope Assembly, located in Big Stone Gap. She enjoyed her Pastor, Rick Whitten. She was devoted to her family, her children, and grandchildren, they will always cherish the times she spent loving, and caring for them. She will be sorely missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her five children; ,Deborah and husband Michael Brown of Kingsport TN, Teresa Lovell of Big Stone Gap, Lisa Wilder and husband Tony of Big Stone Gap, Jennifer and husband David Bowen of Big Stone Gap, Belinda Mellon of Andover, Grandchildren; Steven Chandler, Joshua Wilder, Natasha Bowen, Alicia Boggs, Rachel Lovell, Brittany Arrington, Autumn Bowen, Katlyn Bowen, Hannah Bowen, Landon Mellon; Great Grandchildren; Miciah Boggs, Infinity Arrington, Akilleez Arrington, Lincoln Arrington, Paizlee Belcher, Gage and Gracie Chandler, Xavier Boggs, Raylyn Bowen, a little boy grandson on the way, other close relatives and friends. The family will have a private service at New Hope Assembly with Pastor Rick Whitten officiating. Burial will follow in American Legion Cemetery, The family will serve as pallbearers. You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com Holding Funeral Home of Big Stone Gap is serving the family.