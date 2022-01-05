GATE CITY, VA - Thelma Jean (Hass) Neff, 73, Gate City, VA passed away, Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at her residence.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Gate City Funeral Home, www.gatecityfunerals.com.
