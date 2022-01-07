GATE CITY, VA - Thelma Jean (Hass) Neff, 73, Gate City, VA has gone to her home in Heaven and left this earth.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Harold Shoemaker officiating.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 to go in procession to the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Neff family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
