ROGERSVILLE - Thelma Hyleman Tussey Harris, age 86 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Church Hill Health Care and Rehab Center after an extended illness.Visitation hours will be 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M., Friday, November 11, 2022 in the funeral home chapel.Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 11, 2022 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Fred Diamond officiating.Interment will follow at Harris Cemetery.Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.comThe staff of Broome Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family.