BIG STONE GAP, VA - Thelma Gilley, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Final arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Holding Funeral Home.An online registry is available for the family at www.holdingfuneralhome.comHolding Funeral Home is serving the Gilley family.