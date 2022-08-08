BIG STONE GAP, VA - Thelma Gilley, 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Final arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later by Holding Funeral Home.

