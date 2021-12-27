BRISTOL, VA - Thelma Faye Cassell, age 92, of Bristol, VA passed away on Saturday, December 25, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She retired from Smith Kline Beecham Pharmaceuticals after forty years of service.
Thelma loved gardening and anything to do with outdoors. She loved the Lord and was a member of The Freewill Baptist Church in Nickelsville, Virginia.
Along with her parents, Clint and Mary Breeden Cassell she was preceded in death by several relatives, friends and neighbors.
She is survived by her sisters, Anna Cassell and Jean Cassell, both of Bristol, VA; brother, Boyd Cassell of Mechanicsville, VA.; nieces, Karen Hoard (Larry), Anita Vickers, Renee Sewell (David); nephew, Donald Cassell; great-nieces, Eden Vickers, Samantha Cassell; great-nephews, John Hoard (Megan), Michael Hoard (Elga), Carter Vickers, Cam Sewell; great-great-nephew, James Tyson Hoard; special brother-in-law, Ed Daugherty; special cousin, Danah Johnson; and special friends, Gina Taylor and family.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Mountain View Cemetery Mausoleum with Pastor Jack Stevens officiating. Interment will follow. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dean Miller, John Sanslow, Ben Sharrett, Eddie McConnell, Buddy Phillips, David Sewell, Ed Daugherty, Ron Reed and Jerry Reed. Friends may also call at the home, 724 Park Street, Bristol, VA
Condolences and memorials may be shared with the family
