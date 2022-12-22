MT. CARMEL - Thelma Fair Brumett, 92, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Monday, night December 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a short illness. She was born to the late Leonard and Martha (Salyer) Gibson.

Thelma was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She lived in the Sunnyside Community for over fifty years before moving to Mount Carmel. Thelma was a caregiver for her son, Sherman Fair. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. Thelma was also a member of the Kingsport Senior Citizen for ten years; she was over Entertainment and Music. Thelma worked for Dr. Kenneth Freels DDS for twenty-nine years before retiring.

