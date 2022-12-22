MT. CARMEL - Thelma Fair Brumett, 92, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Monday, night December 19, 2022 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a short illness. She was born to the late Leonard and Martha (Salyer) Gibson.
Thelma was a member of Sunnyside Baptist Church. She lived in the Sunnyside Community for over fifty years before moving to Mount Carmel. Thelma was a caregiver for her son, Sherman Fair. She enjoyed working in her flower garden. Thelma was also a member of the Kingsport Senior Citizen for ten years; she was over Entertainment and Music. Thelma worked for Dr. Kenneth Freels DDS for twenty-nine years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Brummett; son, Sherman Fair; brothers, Fred Gibson, Everette Gibson, Jeff Gibson; sisters, Mildred Waddell and Jean Barrett.
Survivors include her daughters, Marleen Weems (Ronnie) of Church Hill, Angela "Angel" Brown (Floyd "Sonny") of Kingsport; son, Justin Fair of Tampa, FL; brother, Don Gibson of Columbus, OH; sister, Connie Cope of Kingsport; grandchildren, Amy Williams, Josh Weems, Aaron Peters, Alyssa Wilson; great-grandchildren, Haven Weems, Camarah Weems, Colten Weems, Chevelle Weems, Alexis Newland, Tyler Williams, Madilyn Peters and Kaysen Collins.
The Brumett family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Heather Varney for her home visits, compassion and care for Thelma was heart felt.
The Brumett family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday, evening December 26, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm - 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Pastor James Adams officiating. Committal Service and Interment will be Tuesday, afternoon December 27, 2022 in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 1 pm. Everyone who wishes to attend the Committal Service on Tuesday, is asked to meet in cemetery by 12:50 pm.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Brumett family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081