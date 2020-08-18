GATE CITY, VA - Thelma (Fields) Fleenor, 80, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
Thelma was born in Norton, VA on January 26, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Isaac Newton and Nettie (Thacker) Fields and was one of fifteen children.
She was a teacher at Shoemaker Elementary with the Scott County School System.
In addition to her parents, her sons, Tommy Hargis Fleenor, Jr., William Thomas Fleenor, daughter, Regina Faith Kern; and thirteen brothers and sisters preceded her in death.
Surviving is her husband, Tom H. Fleenor; daughters, Ramona Morris and husband, Charles, Hope Lewis and husband, Hobert, and Charity Fleenor; son, Matthew Fleenor and Melissa Gregory; grandchildren, Rachel Britton, T.C. Morris, Shauna Collier, William Scott Fleenor, Samuel Fleenor, Jessica Fleenor, Khloe Fleenor, Hunter Lewis, Greg Lewis, Miranda Mitchell, Cassandra Fleenor, and Matthew Fleenor, Jr.; great grandchildren, Justin Sexton, Scarlett Morris, Meredith Collier, Elizabeth Mickles, Lyncoln Fleenor, Cash Lewis, Brenton Sloan, Jaxon Mitchell, Noah Truett, and Matthew Scott (Trey) Fleenor, III; sister, Jean Robinette; and brother, Isaac Newton Fields, Jr.; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Randy McMillion and Pastor Clint Hensley officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Matthew Fleenor, Jr., Thomas C. Morris, Aaron Collier, Hobert Lewis, Chuck Morris, and Justin Sexton will serve as pallbearers. William Scott Fleenor, Gregory Allen Lewis, Samuel Fleenor, and Hunter Lewis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.
An online guest register is available for the Fleenor family atwww.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Thelma F. Fleenor.