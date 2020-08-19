GATE CITY, VA - Thelma (Fields) Fleenor, 80, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, August 17, 2020 at her residence.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Brother Randy McMillion and Pastor Clint Hensley officiating.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Matthew Fleenor, Jr., Thomas C. Morris, Aaron Collier, Hobert Lewis, Chuck Morris, and Justin Sexton will serve as pallbearers. William Scott Fleenor, Gregory Allen Lewis, Samuel Fleenor, and Hunter Lewis will serve as honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 162 Free Hill Road, Johnson City, TN 37615.
