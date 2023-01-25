WEBER CITY, VA - Thelma F. Culbertson, 91, Weber City, VA and formerly of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.

Thelma was born July 7, 931 in Stonega, VA, the oldest of seven children born to David R. and Kathleen (Pritchard) Culbertson.

