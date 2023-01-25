WEBER CITY, VA - Thelma F. Culbertson, 91, Weber City, VA and formerly of Nickelsville, VA went to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at NOVA Health and Rehab, Weber City, VA.
Thelma was born July 7, 931 in Stonega, VA, the oldest of seven children born to David R. and Kathleen (Pritchard) Culbertson.
She grew up in Nickelsville, VA and later moved to Kingsport, TN where she worked at the Blue Circle Restaurant for many years.
Thelma was a Christian and attended church when she could. She was a gentle soul who was kind and helpful to anyone who needed her. She loved and cared for animals, especially pets.
In addition to her parents, her sister, Naomi F. Lane, and brothers, Siebert E. and David J. Culbertson preceded her in death.
Her survivors include her sisters, Lois Fern Dockery and Jean Culbertson Richardson, brother, Howard Culbertson, special nieces, Joy (Dave) Lane and Kathy Lane, special nephews, Daniel and Brendan Lane, her cherished friend, Kim Broadwater, along with several other nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA, conducted by Pastor Rance Edwards. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12:15 p.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family would like to thank the staff of NOVA for their love and care of Thelma.