KINGSPORT - Thelma Diane Hinkle, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes in Kingsport, TN, on July 9, 2023. Born on November 30, 1946, in Walton, WV, her spirit and grace will never be forgotten.
Thelma was a woman of abiding faith, devout in her Baptist beliefs. A native of West Virginia, she made Kingsport her home for the last four decades, where she was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She was a dedicated worker at Cap Snap & Seal.
Her courage in the face of life's challenges was a testament to her resilient character, which has left a lasting impact on those who were fortunate to know her. Known for her fabulous cooking, Thelma would often be the center of family gatherings, savoring those special moments with her loved ones.
Thelma’s pride and joy were her family members, who cherished every moment spent with her. She leaves behind her daughter, Louicinda Ray Hinkle, and sons, Dennis Ray Hinkle (Ashley Nicole), and Danny Edward Hinkle (Michelle), all of Kingsport, TN. Her love extends to her cherished grandchildren Holly Snyder (Richard Necessary), Sammy France, Vincent Hinkle, Brent Hinkle (Cassidy Trivett), Ada Hinkle, Bubby Hinkle, Emma Hinkle, Gabby Hinkle, Gracie, Jason. The joy of Thelma’s life was her seven great-grandchildren, who brought her great delight.
Thelma is also survived by 11 siblings, several nieces, and nephews, and her special friends, Jerry Norris of Greeneville, TN, and Rita Hammit of Johnson City, TN. Her late husband, Bruce Ray Hinkle, who predeceased her, must have heartily welcomed her in the afterlife with open arms.
Mother to many, friend to all, Thelma Diane Hinkle was indeed a beacon of light in our lives. Her legacy of love and kindness will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in peace, dear Thelma, you brought so much joy to this world. You will be deeply missed and remembered with great fondness and love.
A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Hinkle will be held at a later date. She will be interred privately with her husband, Bruce, at Mountain Home National Cemetery.
Snyder’s Memorial is honored to serve the family of Ms. Thelma Diane Hinkle.