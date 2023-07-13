KINGSPORT - Thelma Diane Hinkle, 76, passed away peacefully in her sleep from natural causes in Kingsport, TN, on July 9, 2023. Born on November 30, 1946, in Walton, WV, her spirit and grace will never be forgotten.

Thelma was a woman of abiding faith, devout in her Baptist beliefs. A native of West Virginia, she made Kingsport her home for the last four decades, where she was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She was a dedicated worker at Cap Snap & Seal.

