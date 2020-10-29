HILTONS, VA - Thelma Dennison Wolfe, 99 of Hiltons, VA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Crown Cypress Assisted Living in Kingsport, TN. She was the daughter of the late Issac and Elvia Jane Smith Dennison. She was retired from the Scott County School System. She was also a lifelong member of Mt. Vernon UMC. She loved to square dance and loved sports, especially softball. She was an excellent baker, known for her carmel cake. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, James Stuart Wolfe, her son-in-law, Bill Byrd and four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Veda Wolfe Byrd; son, Tony James Wolfe and wife Pam; grandchildren, Barry and Todd Byrd, Rachel Trent, and Brett Wolfe; great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Amanda Byrd, Annie Wolfe, Hudson Trent, and Michelle & Dana; sister, Barbara Larkey; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 PM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. There will be a private family funeral following with Jack Parker, Rev. Will Shewey, and Rev. Vickie Carter officiating. Music will be provided by Katelyn Wolfe. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. Interment will be at Holston View Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Vernon UMC, Hiltons, VA, St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 or Shades of Grace, 313 E. Sullivan St., Kingsport, TN 37660.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to a special neighbor, Cathy Dooley, and the employees of Crown Cypress for their loving care over the last few years.
