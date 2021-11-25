BIG STONE GAP, VA/CRACKERS NECK COMMUNITY - Theda J. Durham, 82, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence in the Crackers Neck community.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. for the visitation. The service will be conducted at 7p.m. with Pastor James R. Holcomb officiating.
The graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, November 27, in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at Cedar Ridge church by 10:30am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, or sign the guest registry at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Theda Durham.