BIG STONE GAP, VA/CRACKERS NECK COMMUNITY - Theda J. Durham, 82, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at her residence in the Crackers Neck community.
Theda was born in Claiborne County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Walter Sears & Vina (Moore) Sears. She was a member of Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church. She was a talented seamstress who did work for many various organizations and clients over the years. She was very talented at her craft. She will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Paul Durham Sr. a sister, Margie Hopper.
She is survived by her two sons, Donnie & wife Wendy Durham, Paul Durham Jr. & wife Kay, grandchildren; Tara Castle, Mary Durham, Michael Durham & wife Amanda, brother, Charles Dennis Sears & wife Janetta, sister, Patsy Price & husband Clifford, great - grandchildren; Maya, Damien, Mallory, Aiden, & Hayden, her very close lifetime friend, Orpha Chandler, and her beloved dog Ruby, other close relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Cedar Ridge Freewill Baptist Church from 5-7 p.m. for the visitation. The service will be conducted at 7p.m. with Pastor James R. Holcomb officiating.
The graveside committal service will be held on Saturday, November 27, in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens at 11 a.m. those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at Cedar Ridge church by 10:30am to travel in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
You may go online to view the obituary, or sign the guest registry at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Theda Durham.