GATE CITY, VA - Theda Faye (Marshall) Calhoun, 61, of Gate City, VA (Yuma Community) went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on December 2, 1959, a daughter of the late Glenn T. Marshall, Sr. and Georgia Mae (Mellons) Marshall. She attended Big Cut Central Baptist Church, enjoyed cookouts and her family and will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her husband, Paul E. Calhoun; daughters, Sara Calhoun and Hope Calhoun; grandchildren, Xander and Kaliegh Jones; brother, Glenn T. Marshall, Jr.; several nieces and nephews; best friend, Johnita Marshall.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 PM Friday, August 27, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Services will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastor Jerry Hensley officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to assemble at 10:45 AM at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nieces and Nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Carolyn Smith, Judy Sampson and Jean Meade for their dedication in caring for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting their website donate3.cancer.org.
