CHURCH HILL - Texie Lane Jones, age 88, of Church Hill. went to be with the Lord Wednesday (11/18/20). She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She appreciated life.
She was preceded in death by husband, Oscar Jones;, parents, Robert and Verna Yankee Lane; and brother, Donald Lane.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Connie Shelton, Judy West (Kipp); 2 granddaughters, April Shelton Harshbarger (Thad) and Amanda West Wilkerson (Caleb); 2 grandsons, Brent Shelton and Samuel West (Brittany); 2 great grandchildren, Eliana and Taegun Harshbarger.
Graveside services will be 2:00 pm Saturday (11/21/20) at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Gary Gerhardt officiating. Friends and family will meet at the cemetery. Christian-Sells Funeral Home is serving the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.