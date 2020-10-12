BLOUNTVILLE - Terry Wayne Brown of Blountville TN, age 50, passed unexpectedly from an apparent heart attack at Bristol Regional Medical Center on Wednesday October 7, 2020. Terry was a 1988 Sullivan Central High School Graduate. He followed in his father's footsteps as a diesel mechanic, spending the majority of his career employed by Ryder Truck Leasing and held many specialized certifications in his field. He was the proud father of two sons, Rylan and Ashton, whom he loved with all of his heart. Terry was a fan of NASCAR and NHRA and anything with wheels, loved to fish, and was extremely passionate about his Momma’s cooking. He and his sister Julie were extremely close their entire lives and loved making each other laugh with their shared quick wit. Terry and Timmy, his best friend since kindergarten, were brothers in every sense of the word.
Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Howard and Thelma Brown and maternal grandparents George and Nellie Cunningham; his uncle Jimmy Cunningham and cousin Niki Brown. He is survived by his father Wilmur Brown, mother, Linda McGhee and stepfather Dennis “Moose” McGhee with whom he shared a special bond; two sons Rylan Brown and Ashton Brown and sister, Julie and her husband Terry Elrod. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Tabitha Brown.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the chapel at East Tennessee Funeral Home, 2630 Highway 75 in Blountville, TN. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 P.M. at Washington County Memory Gardens, 113 Memory Gardens Road, Johnson City, TN with pastor Robert Russel officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his uncles Carl Cunningham, Jerry, Ronald and Gerald Brown.
