CHURCH HILL – Terry Smith, 70, passed away on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Terry lived most of his life in Hawkins County and was a member of Mount Vernon Independent Baptist Church. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle who loved his family dearly.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Smith; daughter, Jessica Smith; mother, Emma Jane Smith; 1 sister, and 2 brothers.
Terry is survived by his sisters, Velma Freeman and Arlene Smith (Nurys Diaz); sisters-in-laws; Shirley King, Gaye Hancock and Barbara Smith; special niece, Amy Livesay (Shawn Pressley); special great niece, Nikeeta Allen (Michael); special great-great nieces, Juliyn, Jaclyn, and Jordyn; special great-great nephew, Amrick; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12:00 – 2:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Chris Alfred officiating. The burial will follow to Church Hill Memory Gardens. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Hammond Post #3 and Gate City Post #265.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Smith, Michael Allen, Shannon Ferguson, Tyler Smith, Jerry Freeman, Matthew Hilliard, Michael Smith, and Terry McKnight. Honorary Pallbearers will be family.
