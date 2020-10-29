Terry Slagle Oct 29, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINSPORT - Terry Slagle, 74, Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingsport Terry Slagle Funeral Home Tn Arrangement Lord Recommended for you Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.