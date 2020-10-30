KINGSPORT - Terry Slagle, 74, of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord in the late hours on October 27th while celebrating his beloved Dodgers and their World Series win, at HVMC, after a brief illness.
He was a retiree of Eastman Chemical Company, Kingsport City School Systems, and Holston Valley Medical Center. He had a deep love for worshiping and praising his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, as a longtime member of HGBC. You could regularly find him singing in the church choir. He spent as much time as possible being in the sun, whether it was mowing or body surfing in the ocean. He loved being around family and friends, and felt it was a gift to help others.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Andes; father, CT Slagle; and brother, Darrel Slagle.
Terry is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Lynette Wilson, Johnny Slagle, Shane Slagle, Jason Slagle, and Krystle Lanham; step-children, Missy Larkins, Susan Ward, and Tony Ward; brother, Ronnie Slagle; sister, Lynda Keplinger; multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2 - 4pm on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Higher Ground Baptist Church in Kingsport, TN. The funeral service will follow at 4pm for family, with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.
Graveside services will be at 1pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at East Tennessee Cemetery.