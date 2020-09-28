GATE CITY, VA - Terry Patton Baker, 67, of Gate City, VA passed away on Saturday September 26, 2020 at Lonesome Pine Hospital.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Jimmy Hammonds officiating. Jimmy and Wanda Hammonds will provide the music.
A graveside service will be held following the funeral at the Hall-Dingus Cemetery in Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Baker family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
