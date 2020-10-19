Terry Lynn Smith
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60. Nickelsville, VA passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Chris Frazier, Mitchell Smith, Chad Culbertson, Curtis Smith, Jacob Lane, and Casey Lane will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
