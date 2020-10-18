NICKELSVILLE, VA - Terry Lynn Smith, 60. Nickelsville, VA passed away, Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Terry was born in Sullivan County, TN on August 7, 1960, and was the son of James Edward and Charlotte Mae (Taylor) Smith.
He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandson and light of his life, Jaxton.
He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Meade’s Chapel, Nickelsville, VA.
In addition to his parents, his maternal grandparents, Guy and Sophie Taylor, and paternal grandparents, Leonard and Vonie Smith preceded him death.
Surviving is his wife, Brenda (Campbell ) Smith, Nickelsville, VA; son, Daniel Logan Smith and wife, Kayla, Nickelsville, VA; grandson, Jaxton Layne Smith, Nickelsville, VA; parents, James Edward and Charlotte Mae (Taylor) Smith; Gate City, VA; sisters, Jenny Culbertson, Gate City, VA, Lisa Frazier and husband, Tim, Midway, VA, and Cathy Gillenwater and husband, Darrell, Rogersville, TN; brothers, James (Knobby) Smith, Gate City, VA, Rick Smith and wife, Joyce, Rogersville, TN, Jeff Smith and wife, Debbie, Midway, VA, and Jerry Smith and wife, Donna, Gate City, VA; mother-in-law, Jenny Campbell, Nickelsville, VA; special aunts, Beulah and Linda Taylor, both of Gate City, VA; his dog, Millie, along with several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. G.W. White officiating. David and Debbie Easterling will provide the music.
Graveside services will be held at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Chris Frazier, Mitchell Smith, Chad Culbertson, Curtis Smith, Jacob Lane, and Casey Lane will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., Tuesday to go in procession to the graveside service.
