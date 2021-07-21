Terry Lynn Oaks passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on July 20, 2021, at Ballad Health surrounded by his family.
Terry never knew a stranger and you could always count on him for a joke and a smile. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged from both Army and Air-Force. Terry was a loving husband, father and grandfather that will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Ruth Kilgore Oaks; brother, Johnny Lee Oaks, mother-in-law, Christine Calhoun.
He is survived by his wife, Margie Ann Oaks; son, Chris Lynn Oaks and Arisha Haynes; daughter, Christy Ann Porter and husband Justin Porter; grandsons, Tyler Porter and wife Josie and Austin Oaks; granddaughters, Tessa Porter, Josie Porter and Anna Porter; along with three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Charlie Steel officiating. To view services virtually please follow the link below https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2815023844
A military graveside service will be held at 1pm on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Mountain Home National Cemetery (215 Heroes Drive Mountain Home, TN 37684) with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:50pm.
