KINGSPORT - Terry Lynn (Cummings) Butler, 67, went to be with the Lord Saturday, 2 January 2021, at Johnson City Medical Center after complications following a stroke. Terry lived most of her adult life as the wife of a US Air Force Serviceman living overseas in many foreign counties including Greece, Germany, England, and Spain. Her accomplishments include being the first-ever female president of the Ships In Bottles Association of America (SIBAA) and later served as the editor of the SIBAA magazine for 10 additional years. She was an outstanding multitalented seamstress and artist excelling in painting, music, miniature basket making, stained glass, and restoring antique furniture.
Terry also worked on a movie set to teach “A” list actors to make ships in bottles for a big budget Hollywood film.
Her main passion, other than music, was traveling, where she visited 13 countries internationally and all 50 states in the nation. Her favorite, recent place to visit was Onslow Beach, Camp Lejeune, NC where she spent countless hours strolling the beach with her husband, searching for sharks’ teeth.
Survivors include her husband Kyle “Buck” Butler, her three sons and their wives, James (Jenny), Curtis (Becky), Aaron (Jamie), her two older brothers and their wives, Glenn (Amanda), David (Wendy), and her two sisters and their husbands, Leslie (Daniel) and Cheryl (Steven). She also had six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews that will be seeing her again in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her father Donald G. Cummings, and her mother Audrey June Slaterline Cummings.
Terry and her husband are members of Tabernacle Baptist Church (TBC) in Kingsport TN where they joyfully give and support many missionaries.
In Lieu of flowers for the family, please make contributions to the TBC missions fund at the following website: https://tabernaclebaptistchurch.breezechms.com/give/online
