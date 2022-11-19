On Friday, November 18, 2022, Terry Lynn Brooks, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55. He was the son of Irvin and Trula Brooks.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Katherine Elizabeth Brooks; his children: daughter, Laura Weber and her husband Jake; sons, Jacob Brooks, Matthew Barton, Andrew Barton and his wife Lauren, Aaron Barton; grandson, Elliot; expected granddaughter, Wrenley Mae; sister Karen Mullins and her husband Jim; and many nieces and nephews. He had many, many friends he loved as family.
Terry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He dedicated many years to Norfolk Southern Railroad serving as an engineer for over 30 years. He was of the baptist faith and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 21, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 5-8 pm, with funeral services to follow. Interment with Military Honors at Lee Memorial Gardens on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 2 pm. Pallbearers will be friends and family.
Psalm 23
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures:
He leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul:
He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death,
I will fear no evil:
For thou art with me;
Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.
Thou preparest a before me in the presence of mine enemies;
Thou anointest my head with oil;
My cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life:
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.