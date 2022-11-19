On Friday, November 18, 2022, Terry Lynn Brooks, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 55. He was the son of Irvin and Trula Brooks.

He is survived by his adoring wife, Katherine Elizabeth Brooks; his children: daughter, Laura Weber and her husband Jake; sons, Jacob Brooks, Matthew Barton, Andrew Barton and his wife Lauren, Aaron Barton; grandson, Elliot; expected granddaughter, Wrenley Mae; sister Karen Mullins and her husband Jim; and many nieces and nephews. He had many, many friends he loved as family.

